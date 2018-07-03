All You Want To Know About Income Tax Return Form 1 Sahaj

July 31 is the last day to file income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19.

July 31 is the last day to file income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19. To avoid last minute rush, it is better to file your income tax return (ITR) well ahead of the July 31 deadline. In fact, the income tax authorities have made it easy for assessees to file the income tax return. The Income Tax Department has categorised taxpayers into different groups on the basis of their income and its source. So if your income is up to Rs 50 lakh from salary or pension, from one house property or other sources, you need to file Form no 1 Sahaj.

Here's everything you need to know when filing income tax returns in Form 1 Sahaj:

Who can file income tax returns via Form 1 Sahaj?

Individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, single house property or other income (interest etc.) can file income tax returns on one page quickly and easily, using ITR Form No 1 Sahaj.

How to file Form No 1 Sahaj for income tax returns

1. Log into your account on the taxman's e-filing website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

2. Select ITR-1 and fill in the requisite details.

3. Calculate income tax automatically online.

4. Pay balance tax payment (if any) online.

5. Upload and verify online.

Who can file income tax returns in paper form?

An individual of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year, or an individual or Hindu undivided family (HUF) whose income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh and who has not claimed any refund in the return of income can file file the income tax return using a paper form.

Income tax returns cannot be filed without a PAN (permanent account number) card. People who do not have a PAN card can avail an instant e-PAN card. The deadline to link Aadhaar card number with PAN card was recently extended till March 31, 2019.