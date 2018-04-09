New Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms Released, Tax Slabs For FY 2017-18

The new Sahaj forms seeks an assessees salary details such as allowances that are not exempt, value of perquisites, profit in lieu of salary and deductions claimed under Section 16. The last date for filing the ITRs is July 31.
Income tax slabs/rates for FY 2017-18:
|General category
|Senior citizens
|Super senior citizens
|(Up to 60 years of age)
|(60-80 years)
|(Above 80 years)
|Income
|Tax
|Income
|Tax
|Income
|Tax
|Up to Rs 2.5 lakh
|Nil
|Up to Rs 3 lakh
|Nil
|Up to Rs 5 lakh
|Nil
|Rs 2,50,001-Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs 3,00,001-Rs 5 lakh
|5%
|Rs 5,00,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Rs 500,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Rs 5,00,001-Rs 10 lakh
|20%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Above Rs 10 lakh
|30%
|Surcharge of 10% for income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore with marginal relief
|Surcharge of 15% for income above Rs 1 crore with marginal relief
|# Rebate of up to Rs 2,500 for taxable salary up to Rs 3.5 lakh
|# Education and higher education cess of 3%
Surcharge: The amount of income-tax gets increased by a surcharge at the rate of 10 per cent of such tax, where total income exceeds Rs 50 lakh but does not exceed Rs 1 lakh. However, the surcharge shall be subject to marginal relief.
ii) The amount of income-tax shall be increased by a surcharge at the rate of 15% of such tax, where total income exceeds Rs 1 lakh. However, the surcharge shall be subject to marginal relief.