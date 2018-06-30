You Can Now Avail An Instant E-PAN Card: 10 Things To Know

e-PAN (permanent account number) is generated using the particulars available in Aadhaar card number.

The Income Tax Department has launched an instant e-PAN card or permanent account number facility that helps users get an electronic PAN instantly. This facility is available free of cost, said the department on its website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. In order to avail an e-PAN, the applicant must hold an Aadhaar card number. The facility is available only for a limited period on a first come first served basis. However, individuals already having a PAN cannot apply for an e-PAN, the Income Tax Department further said.

Here are 10 things to know about applying for an e-PAN:

1) An applicant who already has a PAN should not apply for an e-PAN card.

2) The e-PAN card facility is only for resident individuals (except minors and other covered under Section 160 of Income Tax Act) and not for Hindu Undivided Families or HUFs, firms, trusts, companies etc.

3) You need an active mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card number to avail an e-PAN. A one-time password or OTP will be sent to this mobile number.

4) To verify the mobile number registered with Aadhaar card number, you need to visit the portal of Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI (uidai.gov.in), the nodal body for issuing Aadhaar cards.

5) Once Aadhaar e-KYC or Know your Customer is successful based on Aadhaar OTP, the process of e-PAN application will be initiated. e-KYC means electronic verification of the applicant.

7) If details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and address in Aadhaar card number are not correct, you need to visit the UIDAI website to update the same prior to applying for an e-PAN.

8) To apply for e-PAN, applicant needs to upload the scanned copy of the signature on a white paper, in the specifications as follows: Resolution - 200 DPI; Type - colour; File type- JPEG; Size - Max 10 KB; Dimension - 2x4.5 cm (only the signature to be scanned).

9) Since this is a paperless facility, the applicant does not require to send any physical documents.

10) After successful filing of e-application, a 15-digit acknowledgement number will be generated and sent to the mobile number/email id mentioned in the application form.