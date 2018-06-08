NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Step-By-Step Guide To Update Address In PAN (Permanent Account Number) Card

PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by Income Tax Department.

Services | | Updated: June 08, 2018 14:47 IST
Subscribers can make a request for change in PAN (Permanent Account Number) card online via NSDL's (National Securities Depository Limited) e-Government website- tin.nsdl.com. PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by Income Tax Department. It is mandatory to quote PAN by taxpayers while making payment of taxes and filing income tax returns, according to tin-nsdl.com. TIN (Tax Information Network) is an initiative by Income Tax Department of India (ITD) for the modernization of the current system for collection, processing, monitoring and accounting of direct taxes using information technology. TIN offers the facility of processing changes in communication address in PAN card.
Steps to update communication address in PAN card as mentioned on tin-nsdl.com:
  1. For any update in existing PAN details, applicant is required to fill the form 'Request for New PAN card or / and Changes or Correction in PAN Data Form'.
  2. Applicant should fill all the columns of the form and should tick the box on the left margin of address for communication. (In case of online application, this box is ticked by default
  3. Applicant should also indicate whether this is his residence or office address.
  4. It is mandatory for all applicants other than individuals and HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) to mention office address as address for communication. (Also read: Steps To Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online)
  5. If the applicant wants to update any other address, he has to fill the details of the same in an additional sheet which is to be attached with the form.
  6. In such cases the applicant is also required to tick in the box provided on the left of item number 8 on the application form. (Also read: How To Find Out If Your PAN Has Been Linked With Aadhaar)
  7. It is mandatory for the applicant to provide proof of communication address.
  8. If change in any other address is sought, the applicant has to provide proof of the same.
  9. Form along with supporting documents can be submitted to any of the NSDL TIN-facilitation centre or PAN centre. (Also read: How To Store Permanent Account Number (PAN) With DigiLocker)
  10. For online applications, duly signed and photo affixed acknowledgement receipt along-with supporting documents can be sent to following address: Income Tax PAN services unit (Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited), 5th Floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341, Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony, Near Deep Bungalow Chowk, Pune - 411 016.

 

