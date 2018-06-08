Step-By-Step Guide To Update Address In PAN (Permanent Account Number) Card

TIN offers the facility of processing changes in communication address in PAN card.

Subscribers can make a request for change in PAN (Permanent Account Number) card online via NSDL's (National Securities Depository Limited) e-Government website- tin.nsdl.com. PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier, issued by Income Tax Department. It is mandatory to quote PAN by taxpayers while making payment of taxes and filing income tax returns, according to tin-nsdl.com. TIN (Tax Information Network) is an initiative by Income Tax Department of India (ITD) for the modernization of the current system for collection, processing, monitoring and accounting of direct taxes using information technology. TIN offers the facility of processing changes in communication address in PAN card.