Income Tax Returns (ITR) Filing: Steps To E-Verify Using Aadhaar OTP

Steps to e-verify Income Tax Returns (ITR) using UIDAI's Aadhaar:
Tax payers can use Aadhaar based e-verification of their Income Tax Returns. For making ITR filing easier and quicker, #HumHainAadhaarKeSaathpic.twitter.com/jUANhPyoZ9— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 16, 2018
1. Log in to income tax e-filing website (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in)
2. Click on 'Aadhaar' link from left hand side menu (Also read: New Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms Seek Salary Breakup, GST Number. 10 Points)
3. Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and other details
4. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'. Your Aadhar number will be linked to your PAN after validation
5. Now, upload your ITR through the Income Tax e-filing website
6. Click on 'I would like to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my return'
7. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. This OTP will be valid only for 10 minutes (Also read: New Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms Introduced, Tax Slabs For FY 2017-18)
8. Enter the OTP you received on your registered mobile number. Click submit
9. A message will be displayed 'Return successfully e-Verified'. Now, download the Acknowledgement'
10. This acknowledgment will also be sent to registered email id. You have successfully e-verified your income tax return (ITR)