NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Your Money

Income Tax Returns (ITR) Filing: Steps To E-Verify Using Aadhaar OTP

16.65 crore individuals have verified their PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar.

Your Money | | Updated: May 16, 2018 21:04 IST
13 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Income Tax Returns (ITR) Filing: Steps To E-Verify Using Aadhaar OTP

Users can now instantly e-verify their income tax return using Aadhaar OTP.

Tax payers can use Aadhaar based e-verification of their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for making ITR filing easier and quicker, informed UIDAI on it's official twitter handle. UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority Of India) is mandated to issue an easily verifiable 12 digit random number as Unique Identity - Aadhaar to all residents of India, as mentioned on the official website of UIDAI. 16.65 crore individuals have verified their PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar. They can now also instantly e-verify their income tax return using Aadhaar OTP, the tweet further added. (Also read: Key Changes In New ITR Forms For Assessment Year 2018-19)Steps to e-verify Income Tax Returns (ITR) using UIDAI's Aadhaar:

1.    Log in to income tax e-filing website (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in)

2.    Click on 'Aadhaar' link from left hand side menu (Also read: New Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms Seek Salary Breakup, GST Number. 10 Points)

3.    Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar and other details

4.    Click on 'Link Aadhaar'. Your Aadhar number will be linked to your PAN after validation

5.    Now, upload your ITR through the Income Tax e-filing website

6.    Click on 'I would like to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my return'

7.    A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. This OTP will be valid only for 10 minutes (Also read: New Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms Introduced, Tax Slabs For FY 2017-18)

8.    Enter the OTP you received on your registered mobile number. Click submit

Comments
9.    A message will be displayed 'Return successfully e-Verified'. Now, download the Acknowledgement'

10.     This acknowledgment will also be sent to registered email id. You have successfully e-verified your income tax return (ITR)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Income Tax Return (ITR)Aadhaar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreVaranasi Flyover

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top