Profit
Home | Your Money

5 Things To Know About Changing Details In Your Aadhaar Card

Your Money | | Updated: June 08, 2018 19:02 IST
Subscriber can update address fed into the Aadhaar card system online through UIDAI's (Unique Identification Authority of India) official website- uidai.gov.in. For other updates in the Aadhaar card, user must visit the nearest Aadhaar center, said UIDAI on its official twitter handle. UIDAI is the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number as well as Aadhaar card. Keeping mobile number updated in Aadhaar helps subscriber to use the mobile OTP (One Time Password) authentication service active. Also, keeping email ID updated in Aadhaar helps user in getting all email alerts related to Aadhaar, the tweet added. (Also read: How To Apply For Passport Using Aadhaar Card?​)5 things to know about Aadhaar card details updation:

1.    Users must keep their Aadhaar data updated in order to avail all facilities provided by UIDAI.

2.    Users can request an update or correction in their address fed into the Aadhaar system through the UIDAI's portal. This facility is meant for Aadhaar holders, those who have already enrolled for Aadhaar. This facility can be accessed through the 'Check Status - Updation done Online' link on the UIDAI portal. The user is required to enter his or her Aadhaar number and the serial number of the update request to avail this facility. (Also read: What Is E-Aadhaar? How To Get It Online)

3.    UIDAI's portal also allows users to track the status of their request for change in address.

4.    For requesting a change in the mobile number associated with Aadhaar, biometric authentication is required. It cannot be done by post or online, as mentioned on UIDAI's wesbite. Aadhaar holders looking to request a change in their Aadhaar mobile number must visit the enrolment centres.

5.    An Aadhaar subscriber can update email ID also by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center.
 

