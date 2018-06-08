5 Things To Know About Changing Details In Your Aadhaar Card

5 things to know about Aadhaar card details updation:
You can update only Address online, for any other update please visit your nearest Aadhaar center. Locate nearest one from: https://t.co/oCJ66DD0fKpic.twitter.com/lMeu0Y5cMj— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 8, 2018
1. Users must keep their Aadhaar data updated in order to avail all facilities provided by UIDAI.
2. Users can request an update or correction in their address fed into the Aadhaar system through the UIDAI's portal. This facility is meant for Aadhaar holders, those who have already enrolled for Aadhaar. This facility can be accessed through the 'Check Status - Updation done Online' link on the UIDAI portal. The user is required to enter his or her Aadhaar number and the serial number of the update request to avail this facility. (Also read: What Is E-Aadhaar? How To Get It Online)
3. UIDAI's portal also allows users to track the status of their request for change in address.
Comments4. For requesting a change in the mobile number associated with Aadhaar, biometric authentication is required. It cannot be done by post or online, as mentioned on UIDAI's wesbite. Aadhaar holders looking to request a change in their Aadhaar mobile number must visit the enrolment centres.
5. An Aadhaar subscriber can update email ID also by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center.