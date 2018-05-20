How To Apply For Passport Using Aadhaar Card?

Government has recently decided that all applicants of passports can submit any one of the documents --transfer/school leaving/ Matriculation Certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar having the DOB (Date of Birth) of applicant, copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant, driving licence, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or LIC policy bond. As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all the applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, had to mandatory submit the birth certificate as the DOB proof to get a passport. (Also read: Nearest Aadhaar Centre: How To Locate Aadhaar Updation, Enrolment Kendras)
No need to carry multiple documents for passport services like new application or renewal. Use Aadhaar to verify your identity and address. For making passport services easier and quicker, #HumHainAadhaarKeSaathpic.twitter.com/S3zfpshM2H— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 20, 2018
Steps to apply for passport using an Aadhaar card:
1. Click on passportindia.gov.in and register for passport application
2. After creation of login ID and password, select passport application
3. Fill all the details
4. Click on submit
5. Now, pay the required fee online only
6. After submitting and making payment for passport application, take a print out of the form and attach a copy of Aadhaar card to it
7. Now, carry the application form with the Aadhaar card to the passport Kendra for further processing