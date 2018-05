How To Apply For Passport Using Aadhaar Card?

There is no need to carry multiple documents for passport services now.

No need to carry multiple documents for passport services like new application or renewal. Use Aadhaar to verify your identity and address. For making passport services easier and quicker, #HumHainAadhaarKeSaathpic.twitter.com/S3zfpshM2H — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 20, 2018

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)'s Aadhaar card has made passport application and renewal easier, said an official tweet posted by UIDAI's official account. There is no need to carry multiple documents for passport services now. One can now use Aadhaar card number to verify identity and address. Aadhaar has made passport services easier and quicker and hence reducing dependence on various documents, the tweet further added. More than 1.36 crore residents have used Aadhaar for passport services till now. (Also read: Aadhaar Micro ATMs Offer Cardless, Pinless Banking For Customers. 5 Points Government has recently decided that all applicants of passports can submit any one of the documents --transfer/school leaving/ Matriculation Certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar having the DOB (Date of Birth) of applicant, copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant, driving licence, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or LIC policy bond. As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all the applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, had to mandatory submit the birth certificate as the DOB proof to get a passport. (Also read: Nearest Aadhaar Centre: How To Locate Aadhaar Updation, Enrolment Kendras 1. Click on passportindia.gov.in and register for passport application2. After creation of login ID and password, select passport application3. Fill all the details4. Click on submit5. Now, pay the required fee online only 6. After submitting and making payment for passport application, take a print out of the form and attach a copy of Aadhaar card to it7. Now, carry the application form with the Aadhaar card to the passport Kendra for further processing