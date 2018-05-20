NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Services

How To Apply For Passport Using Aadhaar Card?

More than 1.36 crore residents have used Aadhaar for passport services till now.

Services | | Updated: May 20, 2018 16:22 IST
53 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Apply For Passport Using Aadhaar Card?

There is no need to carry multiple documents for passport services now.

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)'s Aadhaar card has made passport application and renewal easier, said an official tweet posted by UIDAI's official account. There is no need to carry multiple documents for passport services now. One can now use Aadhaar card number to verify identity and address. Aadhaar has made passport services easier and quicker and hence reducing dependence on various documents, the tweet further added. More than 1.36 crore residents have used Aadhaar for passport services till now. (Also read: Aadhaar Micro ATMs Offer Cardless, Pinless Banking For Customers. 5 Points) Government has recently decided that all applicants of passports can submit any one of the documents --transfer/school leaving/ Matriculation Certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar having the DOB (Date of Birth) of applicant, copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant, driving licence, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or LIC policy bond.  As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all the applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, had to mandatory submit the birth certificate as the DOB proof to get a passport. (Also read: Nearest Aadhaar Centre: How To Locate Aadhaar Updation, Enrolment Kendras)

Steps to apply for passport using an Aadhaar card:

1.    Click on passportindia.gov.in and register for passport application

2.    After creation of login ID and password, select passport application

3.    Fill all the details

4.    Click on submit

5.    Now, pay the required fee online only

Comments
6.    After submitting and making payment for passport application, take a print out of the form and attach a copy of Aadhaar card to it

7.    Now, carry the application form with the Aadhaar card to the passport Kendra for further processing

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PassportAadhaar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top