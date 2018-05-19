Aadhaar Micro ATMs Offer Cardless, Pinless Banking For Customers. 5 Points

5 things to know about Aadhaar Micro ATMs:
With only your Aadhaar number, you get doorstep access to banking services. Over 4 Lakh Aadhaar Micro ATMs (locate one near you from: https://t.co/xD3WX1EJRh) providing card-less Pin-less banking across India. For bringing banking services closer, #HumHainAadhaarKeSaathpic.twitter.com/ATXSUI545c— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 17, 2018
1. Aadhaar micro ATMs allow customers to perform basic financial transactions using only their Aadhaar number and their fingerprint as identity proof (along with a Bank Identification Number for inter-bank transactions). (Also read: Nearest Aadhaar Centre: How To Locate Aadhaar Updation, Enrolment Kendras)
2. Aadhaar micro ATMs payment solutions are aimed at enhancing card less and PIN-less banking.
3. These machines are like modified POS (Point of sales) device. Bank representatives carry these machines and hence bring basic banking services at doorsteps. (Also read: Income Tax Returns (ITR) Filing: Steps To E-Verify Using Aadhaar OTP)
Comments4. There are no service charges on the transactions done by Aadhaar micro ATMs. (Also read: How To Link IRCTC Account With Aadhaar Card Number For Booking More Tickets)
5. Unlike an ATM, the cash-in / cash-out functions of the micro ATMs are performed by an operator, thus bringing down the cost of the device and the cost of servicing the customer. The micro ATMs support financial transactions like cash deposit, cash withdrawal, funds transfer and balance inquiry for bank account.