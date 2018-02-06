Need To Update Aadhaar Mobile Number? Here's How To Do It

With Aadhaar number or UID now mandatory for many essential services and government schemes, it is important to keep your Aadhaar details up to date, say financial planners. The UIDAI provides many online tools for providing assistance to Aadhaar card holders. One of these tools enables Aadhaar holders to verify the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
Mobile number update requires biometric authentication. It cannot be done by post or online. For this, a visit to nearest Aadhaar centre at a bank branch or post office near you is compulsory. Get address and location of your nearest centre from: https://t.co/oCJ66DUBEkpic.twitter.com/VA74XsAMh9— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 3, 2018
How to verify mobile number registered with Aadhaar card
To find out which number is registered with your Aadhaar, visit the UIDAI portal and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link.
On the page titled 'Verify your Aadhaar', fill in the Aadhaar number and security code in the given fields, and click on 'Verify' to proceed.
On the next page, for valid Aadhaar numbers (UIDs) entered, the UIDAI confirms the last three digits of the registered mobile number, along with other information. Those using this online facility can use the information displayed to find out which of their mobile numbers/connections is registered with the Aadhaar card.
How to find Nearest Aadhaar Kendra to update mobile number registered with Aadhaar card
Another tool provided by the UIDAI enables users to search from a range of Aadhaar centres - also known as 'Aadhaar Kendras' - set up in bank branches or post offices. Users can base their search on different criteria - such as state, district and pincode - to find information using this tool.
