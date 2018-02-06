NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Need To Update Aadhaar Mobile Number? Here's How To Do It

Those looking to update their mobile number registered with Aadhaar card need to visit the Aadhaar centre ('Aadhaar Kendra') nearest to them.

February 06, 2018
An online tool by the UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to verify the registered mobile number

Updation of the mobile number registered with Aadhaar card requires biometric authentication and cannot be done by post or online. Therefore, those looking to update their mobile number registered with Aadhaar card need to visit the Aadhaar centre ('Aadhaar Kendra') nearest to them. This was said by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, the issuer of the 12-digit Aadhaar number or Unique Identity Number (UID) as well as the Aadhaar card - on microblogging site Twitter. The UIDAI has, on its website, uidai.gov.in, hosted a facility that enables the public to search information on different Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has also shared a link to this online tool.
 With Aadhaar number or UID now mandatory for many essential services and government schemes, it is important to keep your Aadhaar details up to date, say financial planners. The UIDAI provides many online tools for providing assistance to Aadhaar card holders. One of these tools enables Aadhaar holders to verify the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

How to verify mobile number registered with Aadhaar card


To find out which number is registered with your Aadhaar, visit the UIDAI portal and click on the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link.

On the page titled 'Verify your Aadhaar', fill in the Aadhaar number and security code in the given fields, and click on 'Verify' to proceed.

On the next page, for valid Aadhaar numbers (UIDs) entered, the UIDAI confirms the last three digits of the registered mobile number, along with other information. Those using this online facility can use the information displayed to find out which of their mobile numbers/connections is registered with the Aadhaar card.

How to find Nearest Aadhaar Kendra to update mobile number registered with Aadhaar card


Another tool provided by the UIDAI enables users to search from a range of Aadhaar centres - also known as 'Aadhaar Kendras' - set up in bank branches or post offices. Users can base their search on different criteria - such as state, district and pincode - to find information using this tool.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 presented his last full-year Union Budget in Parliament before the general elections due next year. Aadhaar has provided an identity to every Indian, the finance minister had said in his Budget 2018 speech, adding that it has also eased "delivery of so many public services to our people". (Read Budget 2018 speech)

"Every enterprise, major or small, also needs a unique ID," Mr Jaitley had said. The government will evolve a scheme to assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID, the finance minister had said.

Budget 2018Aadhaar card

