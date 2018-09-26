Aadhaar Constitutionally Valid, Rules Supreme Court, Adds Conditions

Aadhaar Verdict: The Supreme Court said "very, very minimal data" is collected for Aadhaar.

New Delhi: The Aadhaar scheme empowers people on the margins of society and gives them dignity, which far outweighs the harm, the Supreme Court said today in a majority judgement that pronounced the national identity card "constitutionally valid" but with conditions. Turning down the argument of exclusion, the court said for the "exclusion of a minimal three per cent, the 97 per cent who will benefit due to inclusion cannot be denied it; "One can't throw the baby out with the bathwater," said the judges.