Aadhaar Constitutionally Valid, Rules Supreme Court, Adds Conditions

Aadhaar Verdict: The Supreme Court said "very, very minimal data" is collected for Aadhaar.
New Delhi: The Aadhaar scheme empowers people on the margins of society and gives them dignity, which far outweighs the harm, the Supreme Court said today in a majority judgement that pronounced the national identity card "constitutionally valid" but with conditions. Turning down the argument of exclusion, the court said for the "exclusion of a minimal three per cent, the 97 per cent who will benefit due to inclusion cannot be denied it; "One can't throw the baby out with the bathwater," said the judges.
Here are the top 10 updates on the Aadhaar verdict:
Private companies cannot insist on Aadhaar data and banks and phone companies cannot insist on Aadhaar-linking, said a five-judge constitutional bench. Aadhaar, however, has to be linked to citizens' PAN (Permanent Account Number) information for the filing of tax returns.
"Aadhaar gives dignity to marginalised sections, which outweighs the harm," said the court in its verdict on 27 petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of the national identity card and called it a violation of the right to privacy.
The court said "very, very minimal data" is collected for Aadhaar, that other documents needed for Aadhaar are also proof of identity.
Over one billion Indians have already signed up for Aadhaar, set up to be a secure form of digital identification for citizens to be used for government services.
The 12-digit Unique Identification Number was made compulsory for bank accounts, PAN cards, cellphone services, passport and even driving licenses. It was made the overarching proof of identity and residence, overriding all other prior identity proofs.
The court ruling addressed concerns about privacy, data security and recourse for citizens in the face of data leaks.
Petitioners had argued that Aadhaar - built on a mammoth biometric database linked to an individual's face, fingerprints and iris scans - cannot be made mandatory. The huge Aadhaar database can easily be compromised, they had said, pointing out that a law that "impacts human life can't remain a law".
The Centre had defended Aadhaar on several grounds - the biggest being that it ensured proper distribution of benefits to millions and prevented siphoning of funds. Aadhaar data is safe and cannot be breached, insisted the government and the Aadhaar authority UIDAI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Aadhaar represented the march of technology and those opposing it "have lagged behind in technology -- either they cannot understand or are purposely spreading lies".
Hearings in the case started in January and went on for 38 days - making it the second longest after the Keshavananda Bharti case, which questioned if parliament's power to amend the Constitution was unlimited, to the extent of taking away all fundamental rights. The hearing went on for five months in 1973.