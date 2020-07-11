Aadhaar, Test Results Must For Key COVID-19 Drugs In Maharashtra

Remdesivir was cleared in India last month to treat severe COVID-19 patients.

Amid complaints of shortage of key medicines prescribed to coronavirus patients in Maharashtra and black market rates going as high as Rs 50,000, the state government has tightened rules for purchasing these drugs. People will now have to show their Aadhaar card, COVID-19 test certificate, doctor's prescription and phone number to get their hands on the medicine, authorities said.

Long queues have been seen at medicine shops and suppliers in the state, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2.38 lakh, as people complain that the drugs remdesivir and tocilizumab are out of stock everywhere.

"We have medicines in enough supply but the demand for the medicines have gone up. We have received complaints that these medicines are being sold in the black market. We are going to take action against black marketers," Rajendra Shingne, the minister for the Food and Drugs Administration, said.

"Only COVID-19 positive patients with doctor's prescription, Aadhaar card and a phone number only they can get the medicines. There is no need to panic. If anyone is charging extra for these medicines, please contact the government helpline, we will take action," he added.

Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug intravenously administered in hospitals, is the first treatment to show improvement in trials and was cleared for "restricted emergency use" in India last month to treat severe COVID-19 patients.

Pharmaceutical major Cipla has priced its version, Cipremi, at less than Rs 5,000 per 100 mg vial, while Hetero has priced its drug, Covifor, at Rs 5,400. Mylan's Desrem has been priced at Rs 4,800per 100 mg vial, according to news agency Reuters.

With coronavirus cases increasing, several more of the big India-based healthcare firms which make much of the world's pharmaceuticals are expected to launch competing versions of the drug.

However, earlier this week, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) raised concerns over black marketing and profiteering of remdesivir and asked all states to keep "strict vigil" and prevent sale of the drug above the maximum retail price.