Aadhaar Body Head AB Pandey To Replace Hasmukh Adhia As Revenue Secretary

Ajay Bhushan Pandey will continue to hold the additional charge of CEO, UIDAI

Senior Gujarat-cadre IAS officer G C Murmu was Saturday named as the Secretary, Department of Expenditure, as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Mr Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is at present Special Secretary in the Department of Revenue.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Murmu as the officer on special duty in the Department of Expenditure, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

"The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Expenditure on superannuation of A N Jha on January 21 next year," it said.

Apart from Mr Murmu, the department has also transferred eight other senior IAS officers.

Senior IAS officer Upma Chawdhry, Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs on superannuation of Amarendra Kumar Dubey on December 31.

AB Pandey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was appointed as Secretary, Department of Revenue on superannuation of Hasmukh Adhia on November 30. He will continue to hold the additional charge of CEO, UIDAI and Chairman, Goods and Services Tax network until further orders, the DoPT said.

It has approved the appointment of N Sivasailam, special secretary in the Department of Telecommunications as special secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce.

Sumanta Chaudhuri, Managing Director at Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Coal vice Inder Jit Singh.

Orders for a new assignment for Mr Singh are being issued separately, according to the notification.

Chhabilendra Roul, Special Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education was appointed as officer on special duty in the Department of Fertilizers. Roul will take over as Secretary, Department of Fertilizers on superannuation of Bharathi S Sihag on December 31.

Yogendra Tripathi, Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India was named as Secretary, Ministry of Tourism on superannuation of Rashmi Verma on Novermber 30.

Shalini Prasad, Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been appointed as Member Secretary, Tariff Commission, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion in the existing vacancy by temporarily upgrading the post to the level of Secretary.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary of Lok Sabha Secretariat, has been named as Secretary, National Commission for Schedule tribes in the vacancy caused due to superannuation of Raghav Chandra, the DoPT added.