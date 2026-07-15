A Safer Ride To Work, College: Delhi Plans 56 Women-Only E-Bus Services

Women travelling to offices and colleges in Delhi may soon have dedicated electric bus services during morning and evening peak hours.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has proposed a network of 56 women-only electric bus services across 28 high-footfall routes in the Capital, aimed at providing safer, more reliable and comfortable public transport.

The government said the network had been designed around the travel patterns of working women and college students and would also help reduce overcrowding on regular bus services.

30 Services For Office-Goers, 26 For Students

The proposed network will include 30 Ladies Special services operating on 15 high-volume city corridors and 26 University Ladies Special services on 13 routes.

The Ladies Special buses will operate in both directions during peak office hours.

Morning departures have been scheduled between 7:52 am and 9 am, while return services will operate between 4:32 pm and 6:15 pm.

The routes will connect residential areas with employment centres, commercial districts, institutional hubs and Metro interchange stations.

Direct Links To Delhi University Campuses

The 26 University Ladies Special services will be aligned with college schedules and will connect major residential areas with educational institutions.

The routes will link Najafgarh, Rohini, Janakpuri, Mundka, Mayur Vihar, Kalkaji, Palla and Dhaula Kuan with Delhi University's North and South campuses and other prominent colleges.

The government said the services were expected to improve accessibility and provide safer travel for students commuting during early morning and evening hours.

Routes Selected On Women's Travel Patterns

The government said the routes had been identified after examining corridors witnessing the highest movement of women passengers.

The targeted network is intended to cater to their daily commuting requirements more efficiently while reducing pressure on regular bus services.

Delhi Transport Minister, Dr. Pankaj Singh, said the network had been planned after studying the city's busiest routes and the travel needs of working women and students.

"Every woman deserves to travel safely, comfortably and with dignity. This dedicated bus network is a major step towards making Delhi's public transport more secure, accessible and empowering for women," he said.

CCTV, Panic Buttons And Security Personnel

Every bus will be equipped with CCTV cameras and panic buttons directly linked to the Operation Control Centre.

The buses will also have disabled-friendly low-floor ramps.

Bus marshals or female police personnel will be deployed wherever required, the government said.

The vehicles will have distinctive branding so that commuters can identify the women-only services easily.

Free, Cashless Travel With Pink Smart Card

The proposed services will be integrated with Delhi's Pink Smart Card system, enabling eligible women passengers to travel free and without cash.

The government said the combination of dedicated services, surveillance systems and security personnel would allow women to travel with greater confidence.

Entire Network To Use Electric Buses

All 56 services will be operated using 100 per cent electric buses, reinforcing the government's stated commitment to sustainable and environment-friendly public transport.

The government linked the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Green Delhi" and women-led development.

Mr Singh said the government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was committed to building a public transport system that was safe, inclusive and accessible to women.

He said operating the network through a fully electric fleet would make Delhi's public transport safer, greener and more inclusive.

The government described the proposal as a step towards creating a gender-responsive public transport system by combining dedicated women-only services, safety features and clean mobility.