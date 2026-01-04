A Owaisi Points At Maduro, Seeks Op To Bring 26/11 Mastermind From Pak

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks be brought to India from Pakistan, like Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro was captured along with his wife and brought to the US.

Owaisi was referring to a US military raid in Venezuela's capital Caracas, where Maduro was captured and brought to the US to face criminal charges for his alleged role in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. He also referred to Saudi Arabia's attacks on separatist camps in Yemen, which brought the country at loggerheads with former ally UAE.

If Trump can capture and bring Maduro to the US from his own country, Owaisi said India too should bring back Masood Azhar and other Lashkar-E-Taiba members who were perpetrators of the November 2008 attacks, in which at least 170 people died.

Owaisi's remark comes not just on the day of Maduro's capture, but also weeks before the Mumbai civic body will go to polls on January 15, the first to be held since the previous elected administration's term expired in 2022. Since then, India's richest civic body is being run by municipal commissioners appointed by the state government.

The Trump administration promoted Maduro's ouster as a step toward reducing the flow of dangerous drugs into the US. The president touted what he saw as other potential benefits, including a leadership stake in the country and greater control of oil. "We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he said.