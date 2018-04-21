A Long Walk To Water For Odisha's Rural Women

An impending water crisis looms in Odisha as temperature soars to 41 degree Celsius. Wells have gone dry and inconsistent water supply only adds to their problems. To fetch drinking water, the women of Mayurbhanj district, around 300 km from Bhubaneswar, have to travel to far off places.

The area has been facing acute drinking water crisis for the last few days. While the wells in the localities have gone dry, the stand posts also do not provide water, locals told news agency ANI.

The residents of the district have filed several complaints with the State's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office over erratic water supply, but there has been no action.

Wells have also gone dry in Odisha's Mayurbhanj as temperature soars.

Angry residents also tried to detained junior engineers and supervisors of the PHED several times, but the situation remains unchanged.

A PHED Executive Engineer (Mayurbhanj) admitted that there was a water crisis in the district.

Explaining the water crisis, the engineer said, "The water supply was disrupted as old pipes are getting replaced. Besides, some technical issues which we are trying to resolve as soon as possible."





The department has been supplying water to the areas through tankers, he said, adding, "We have decided to install water tanks, and dig bore wells. As there is no alternative source to supply drinking water immediately, we have been dispatching water tankers as soon as we received complaints."

Debashish Marandi, an official of tribal development commission, told ANI, "The water level is going down. Temperature has hit 41 degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj. Every step has been taken by the Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik) to ensure that all of them get access to clean and safe water."

