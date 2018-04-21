A Long Walk To Water For Odisha's Rural Women

The area has been facing acute drinking water crisis for the last few days. While the wells in the localities have gone dry, the stand posts also do not provide water, locals told news agency ANI.
The residents of the district have filed several complaints with the State's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office over erratic water supply, but there has been no action.
Angry residents also tried to detained junior engineers and supervisors of the PHED several times, but the situation remains unchanged.
A PHED Executive Engineer (Mayurbhanj) admitted that there was a water crisis in the district.
Explaining the water crisis, the engineer said, "The water supply was disrupted as old pipes are getting replaced. Besides, some technical issues which we are trying to resolve as soon as possible."
Debashish Marandi, an official of tribal development commission, told ANI, "The water level is going down. Temperature has hit 41 degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj. Every step has been taken by the Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik) to ensure that all of them get access to clean and safe water."
