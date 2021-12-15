'A+' Category Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

Acting on a specific input, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search op (Representational)

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today.

“Police and security forces neutralised an 'A+' categorised terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,” a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir police said, adding that the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crimes, including an attack in Shopian's Zainapora in 2018 that killed four police personnel.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of a terrorist in Pulwama's Uzrampathri village, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the intervening night of December 14 and December 15, he said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorist was ascertained, he was given repeated opportunities to surrender. However, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

In the encounter, a member of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian, was killed.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist was 'A+' categorised and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities," the statement said.

Dar was active since 2017, it added.

He was also involved in the killing of a girl - Ishrat Muneer - in February 2019.

“Dar was involved in the killing of non-local labour, Charanjeet, a resident of Punjab, and injuring others in October 2019, when they were loading apple boxes onto a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible to join terrorist ranks," the police spokesperson said.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including an AK rifle and three magazines, were seized from the killed terrorist, he added.