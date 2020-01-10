900 Roads In Himachal Pradesh Blocked Due To Snow, Keylong Shivers At Minus 17.6 Degrees Celcius

Roads leading to Kufri and Mashobra remain covered in snow

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the state's capital Shimla, woke up to a sunny morning on Friday but many places in the state continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological Department said.

Over 900 roads in the state remained covered in snow and were blocked, a state disaster management authority (SDMA) official said.

Shimla Police on Thursday evening put out a Facebook post alerting tourists not to travel towards Kufri and Mashobra as the roads remained covered in snow.

Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district's administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest temperature of minus 17.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature of Manali in Kullu district was minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kinnaur's Kalpa and Shimla where the temperature was minus 1.3 degrees. Palampur recorded minus 1 degree Celsius, Mr Singh said. It was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Kufri.

The minimum temperature in Seobagh was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar minus 2, Solan and Bhuntar minus 1.6 degrees Celsius each, he added.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie of Chamba district was 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and the high hills from January 11 to 15.