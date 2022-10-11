5 Pics: 900-Metre-Long Mahakal Corridor That PM Will Inaugurate Today

Over 1 lakh devotees will watch the inauguration on LED screens put up at Shipra river ghats.

The first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor is set to be inaugurated in Ujjain on Tuesday evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the largest corridors in the country, the 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor surrounds the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the Mahakaleshwar Temple redevelopment project.

Two grand gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance. A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok.



