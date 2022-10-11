5 Pics: 900-Metre-Long Mahakal Corridor That PM Will Inaugurate Today

One of the largest corridors in the country, the 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor surrounds the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the Mahakaleshwar Temple redevelopment project.

Over 1 lakh devotees will watch the inauguration on LED screens put up at Shipra river ghats.

The first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor is set to be inaugurated in Ujjain on Tuesday evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Two grand gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance. A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok.
 

The corridor consists of 108 ornate pillars made of carved sandstones

Two gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- have been erected near the starting point of the corridor

A running panel of 50 murals depicts stories from the 'Shiv Puran'

Prayers will be held at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh coinciding with PM Modi's programme

Over 60,000 people are expected to attend the programme at the Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain 

