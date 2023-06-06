9-Year-Old Girl's Body Found Wrapped In Quilt At Neighbour's House In Agra

The accused and the girl's family lived in the same building as tenants. (Representational)

A man allegedly strangled a nine-year-old girl, wrapped her body in a quilt and hid it inside a cupboard after she caught him stealing money from their landlord's house here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl went missing from an area under Jagdishpura police station on Monday. The family informed police that she went to the market and did not return home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City, Vikas Kumar said.

Searches began for the girl and at the instance of the locals and the family, police interrogated their neighbour Sunny. During questioning he confessed to the crime, he said.

On Monday, the minor girl witnessed Sunny stealing money from their landlord's house. In order to save himself, the accused strangled the minor, wrapped her body in a quilt and stored it inside a cupboard in his house, the officer said.

Rs 20,000 was recovered from Sunny's possession, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

