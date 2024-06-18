UP Woman Beats Ex To Death With Baseball Bat For Opposing Affair With Another Man

A 38-year-old woman beat her ex-boyfriend with a baseball bat and smashed a beer bottle on his head.

A 38-year-old woman beat her ex-boyfriend to death with a baseball bat and smashed a beer bottle on his head after he allegedly disapproved of her affair with another man.

The man's body, identified as Brajveer Singh, 40, was found in Malpura area of Agra on Saturday, and his head had severe injury marks.

Kavita Chahar, a resident of SR City Colony in Agra, allegedly lured him and killed him along with her new boyfriend and his friends, the police said.

The police have arrested the woman and her four accomplices. "All the accused have been sent to jail," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar on Tuesday.

Kavita, who was already married, had been in a live-in relationship with Brajveer for 10 years from 2007. She fell in love with Brajveer, who lived near her in-laws' home. Later, she moved to Agra and befriended Surendra Chahar and began living with him, which angered Brajveer.

In 2019, he set fire to Surendra's clothing store, leading to his imprisonment based on Kavita's testimony.

After his release from jail, Brajveer allegedly warned Kavita and forbid her from living-in with her current boyfriend Surendra.

Harassed by his threats, she planned to murder him. "She called the victim to meet her on June 15. As soon as he arrived, she had an altercation with him. Chahar and his friends Atul, Rohit, Sonu and Kavita then attacked Brajveer with a baseball bat smashing his head with it. She also smashed a beer bottle on his head. After killing him, they dumped the body near the Rohta canal," the DCP said.

Brajveer's family, who had disowned him due to his relationship with Kavita, said they no longer had any connection with him and refused come to Agra to collect his body.

The police registered a case against Kavita and her accomplices under IPC sections 302 and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).



