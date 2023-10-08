UP Teens Brag About Shooting Teacher In Leg, Police Arrests Them Within 24 Hours

The teacher, identified as Sumit Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In a shocking incident, two students from Uttar Pradesh's Agra shot their teacher in the leg and recorded a video branding themselves "gangsters". Springing into action, the teenagers were arrested within 24 hours and charged with an attempt to murder. The UP Commissionerate Agra shared a blurred image of the two boys on its official ‘X' handle.

''Taking immediate action on the incident of calling out the coaching operator under Khandauli police station area and injuring him by shooting him in the leg, both the accused were arrested in just 24 hours by Khandauli police station and the teams formed for arrest,'' read the caption.

See the tweet here:

थाना खंदौली क्षेत्रांतर्गत कोचिंग संचालक को बाहर बुलाकर, पैर में गोली मारकर घायल करने की घटना पर त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए थाना खंदौली पुलिस एवं गिरफ्तारी हेतु गठित टीमों द्वारा मात्र 24 घंटे में दोनों अभियुक्तों को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/0IVZUMoBNC — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the teacher, identified as Sumit Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar, the incident took place on Thursday, October 5 outside a coaching center in Khandoli town. Notably, the students called Mr. Kumar outside the coaching centre and shot him in the leg. The motive behind the attack could be a dispute between the students and the elder brother of the teacher, as per Mr Kumar.

''The students are in police custody. They both were arrested on Friday morning after a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," Mr Kumar said.

Watch the video here:

In their video filled with expletives, the boys claimed they would return after six months to shoot the teacher again. "I will return after six months. I have to shoot him 40 times, 39 remain," said the arrested teenagers.