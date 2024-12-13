"What Began As Family Dispute...": Mohan Babu's Apology To Journalist

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has issued an apology to the journalist he attacked while the latter was covering a property dispute between the actor and his son Manchu Manoj in Hyderabad earlier this week. The actor expressed "deep regret" over the incident which began as a "personal family dispute and spiraled into a larger situation".

"I am writing this letter to formally address the unfortunate incident that occurred recently and to express my deep regret over the events that transpired. It pains me deeply that what started as a personal family dispute spiraled into a larger situation, causing distress not only to the esteemed TV9 family but also to the broader journalist fraternity," Mohan Babu said.

Clarifying the situation, Mohan Babu said that he lost his composure in the heat of the moment as 30 to 50 "anti-social elements" forcibly barged into his house. According to him, the "elements" had an intent to harm him.

"Amidst this chaos, the media inadvertently became intertwined in the situation. As I tried to manage the situation, one of your journalists, unfortunately, sustained an injury. This was a deeply regrettable outcome, and I deeply regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him, his family, and the TV9 community. I sincerely apologize for my actions, which have caused pain and distress," he wrote.

Mohan Babu's apology comes a day after a case of attempt to murder was filed against him, following a complaint by the 35-year-old journalist.

The father-son duo, on December 10, filed police cases against each other over a property dispute. To cover the incident, several newspersons had reached the veteran actor's house in Jalapalli at his invitation, the TV reporter said in a complaint. Manchu Manoj too had reached his father's house at that time and forced his way in after an argument with the bouncers at the gate. During this time, some journalists also entered the house along with Mr Manoj and his private security men.

Shortly afterward, the journalist asked Mohan Babu a question about the dispute. This angered the actor and according to videos, he grabbed the reporter's microphone and attacked him with it.

The journalist suffered multiple fractures in his cheekbone and needed plastic surgery, officials said.

According to the reporter, Mohan Babu also used abusive language towards him.

The veteran actor was also hospitalised after the incident with complaints of body aches, high blood pressure, and severe neck pain. He was discharged yesterday.