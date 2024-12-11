Veteran Telugu Actor Mohan Babu Attacks Reporter, Then An Apology From Son

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has apologised to the media after his father and veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu attacked a journalist covering a property dispute between the father and his son. Mr Manoj appeared with folded hands before the reporters this morning and said he would disclose all details about the dispute at a press conference later in the day. The cops have already registered a case and summoned Mohan Babu after a reporter with the TV9 news channel lodged a police complaint.

The property dispute saw Mohan Babu and his younger son Mr Manoj file police cases against each other yesterday. To cover the dispute, several newspersons had reached the veteran actor's house in Jalapalli at his invitation, the TV reporter said in his complaint.

Manchu Manoj too had reached his father's house at that time and forced his way in after an argument with the bouncers at the gate. During this, some journalists had also entered the house along with Mr Manoj and his private security men.

Mohan Babu got enraged when the reporter asked him a question about the dispute and videos showed him grabbing the reporter's microphone and attacking him with it.

The journalist fell to the ground and was later admitted a hospital. The doctors at the hospital later said the reporter suffered three fractures in his cheekbone and needed plastic surgery. The reporter also said in his complaint that Mohan Babu used abusive language and the attack led to a severe head injury.

The bouncers drove out the reporters after the incident.

Mr Manoj later told reporters it was his mistake to get the reporters inside the house. "I was helpless in that situation," Mr Manoj said.

The journalists staged a protest in front of the Film Chamber office this morning and demanded that an attempt to murder case be filed against Mohan Babu. They also demanded that the Movie Artists Association, a top Telugu film body, expel the actor.

Mohan Babu's elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu, who is also the president of the association, has called it an "unfortunate incident". "We are in touch with them. This is an unfortunate incident and I wish it did not happen," he said this morning.

Mr Vishnu, who arrived from Dubai yesterday, said such quarrels are common in the family and the issues would be resolved soon.

Mohan Babu was also hospitalized after the incident with complaints of body aches, high blood pressure, and severe neck pain. A health bulletin by Continental Hospital said he is mentally distressed and unable to comprehend what's happening around him.

Reacting to the reports on the dispute, Mr Manoj said yesterday he was not fighting for possessions or money. "I am fighting for self-respect. I am not getting justice. The police are acting unilaterally. I will meet everyone until I get justice," he said.