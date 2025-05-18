Pressure Of Marriage, Then Murder Attempt: UP Man Attacks Woman In Park

A friendship that started from Instagram messages and turned into love, was followed by a rejected marriage proposal and then the chilling words - "Agar tum meri nahi ho sakti, toh mein tumhe kisi aur ki bhi nahi hone dunga (If you cannot be mine, I will not let you be anyone else's)".

One year since a woman distanced her boyfriend after learning about his criminal background, his attempts to pressurise her into marrying him turned into an attempt to strangle her in a public park on Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The 18-year-old woman had met the man, identified as Aman Sonkar, on Instagram but later found out that many criminal cases were registered against him. Subsequently, she distanced herself from him. He then started pressuring her for marriage and threatened to kill her if she refused. Sonkar would also call various members of the woman's family from different numbers, repeating the threats to her life.

On Friday morning, Sonkar called her to a park, threatening to make her private photos viral. When they met, he continued to pressure her for marriage. Unable to take the rejection, he tried to strangulate her with her dupatta. He fled the spot as passers-by intervened. A video of the incident went viral online.

The woman and her mother then filed a complaint, but Sonkar was not found when police arrived at his house. An FIR was registered against the man under Bharat Nyay Sanhita's Section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt).

With inputs from Arun Agarwal