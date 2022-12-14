9 States Have Withdrawn General Consent To CBI, Minister Tells Parliament

He said 9 states have withdrawn general consent given to the CBI for probing certain offences.

Nine states, including Telangana and Meghalaya, have withdrawn general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing certain offences, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

As per section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction, he said in reply to a written question in Lok Sabha.

In terms of the provision of section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, the state governments have granted general consent to the CBI for the investigation of a specified class of offences against specified categories of persons, enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases, he added.

