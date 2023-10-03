9 Party Workers Injured After Vehicle Pile-Up In Congress Leader's Convoy

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, was unhurt. (File)

A vehicle pile-up in senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's convoy in Assam's Cachar district injured several party workers on Tuesday, police said.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, was unhurt, while nine party workers, including two women, sustained minor injuries, they said.

Taking to his X account (formerly account), the Congress leader said he was checking up on the injured party members.

Happy to take part in the Youth Jodo yatra organised by Assam Youth Congress under the leadership of IYC President @srinivasiyc. Fantastic turn out and great energy from the people of Silchar. Meanwhile a few people in our convoy got hurt in an accident. I'm checking on them. https://t.co/sTgSBUwTDv — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) October 3, 2023

The accident happened in Moinarbond when the police pilot vehicle applied a sudden brake, a senior official said.

"Following this, one car after the other crashed, leading to a pile-up," he said.

There were around 20 vehicles in the convoy, which was on the way to Silchar from Kumbhirgram airport, and about eight vehicles were damaged in the accident, the officer said.

"Two of the injured female Congress workers went to a local hospital for first aid. Others proceeded for their onward journey," the party's district president Abhijit Paul said.

