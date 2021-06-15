MLAs From Mayawati's Party Meet Akhilesh Yadav, Say Sources

Mayawati sacked two senior MLAs recently for anti-party activities (File photo)

Nine Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs reportedly met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav this morning and are reportedly about to cross over to the rival camp in a shake-up bound to impact political equations ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election next year.

BSP chief Mayawati had recently expelled these MLAs.

The BSP won 19 seats in the 2017 assembly election and lost one in a by-election. It currently has 18 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly and Mayawati has expelled 11 in the last four years.

She sacked two senior MLAs recently for anti-party activities.

Seven rebelled during the Rajya Sabha polls last year and were expelled.

That leaves the party with only seven MLAs in the UP assembly.

Having BSP MLAs cross over to his side makes for very good optics for Akhilesh Yadav ahead of state elections less than a year away.

The former Chief Minister lost power in a massive BJP sweep in 2017, after which Yogi Adityanath took over the top post.