Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

9 Killed, 2 Injured After Cement-Laden Truck Overturns On Van In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were returning in the van from a wedding function, they said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
9 Killed, 2 Injured After Cement-Laden Truck Overturns On Van In Madhya Pradesh
The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge.
Jhabua:

Nine persons were killed and two others suffered injuries after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were returning in the van from a wedding function, they said, adding the people who died included five minors.

The trailer was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on the van, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla told PTI.

Nine persons were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.

The victims belonged to two families and were returning from a marriage function in Bhavpura to their native Shivgarh Mahuda village under Meghnagar tehsil, the official said.

The dead have been identified as Mukesh Khaped (40), Savli Khaped (35), Vinod Khaped (16), Payal Khaped (12), Madhi Bamania (38), Vijay Bamania (14), Kanta Bamania (14), Ragini (9) and Akli Parmar (35), he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured persons were referred to Thandla hospital for treatment.

The truck driver absconded after the accident, the official said, adding a case was registered and further investigation was underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Madhya Pradesh, Cement-Laden Truck, Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com