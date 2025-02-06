9 Bangladeshis Enter India Illegally, Arrested In Meghalaya

Nine Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India illegally, were arrested from Meghalaya on Tuesday night, officials said. According to the police, they found the Bangladeshis travelling in a van in the West Garo hills of Meghalaya bordering the neighbouring country while conducting a check at Dalamgre village.

Officials also seized 12 mobile handsets with different sim cards, Indian currency, aadhar cards, and incriminating documents from the Bangladeshi nationals. Two vehicles were also found.

A picture of the nine Bangladeshis has been doing rounds on social media.

Police said that three Indian facilitators have also been arrested.

Last week, another nine Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested from Mumbai's Ghatkopar for staying illegally in the city. Police also found three children staying with the group of Bangladeshis. Officials recovered fake documents from their possession and a case was registered against them.

In another incident, an Indian man who illegally entered Bangladesh was shot by the Border Security Forces (BSF) at the border while he was returning to India on Tuesday. The man, identified as Akhtar Jamal Roni, had entered Bangladesh to attend a religious function on Monday, officials said.

According to the BSF Tripura Frontier, Roni was accompanied by a woman.

The security forces first saw the duo approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side. Despite multiple warnings from the officials, they attempted to breach the fencing and engaged in a fight with the security guards. The two even tried to snatch one of the official's Pump Action Gun (PAG), officials said. In an act of self-defence and following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the security official fired a single round at the duo.

While the man was injured, the woman managed to run to a nearby village.