Indian Man, Who Illegally Entered Bangladesh To Attend Event, Shot At Border

An Indian man, who illegally entered Bangladesh, was shot by the Border Security Forces (BSF) at the border while he was returning to India on Tuesday. The man, identified as Akhtar Jamal Roni, had entered Bangladesh to attend a religious function on Monday, officials said.

According to the BSF Tripura Frontier, Roni was accompanied by a woman.

The security forces first saw the duo approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side. Despite multiple warnings from the officials, they attempted to breach the fencing and engaged in a fight with the security guards. The two even tried to snatch one of the official's Pump Action Gun (PAG), officials said.

In an act of self-defence and following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the security official fired a single round at the duo.

While the man was injured, the woman managed to run to a nearby village. The man was taken to the GBP Hospital in Agartala, where he is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The two people are residents of the Putia village in West Bengal, officials added.