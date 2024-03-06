89-Year-Old UK Man Dies Of Hypercalcemia: All About Vitamin D Toxicity

Vitamin supplements can have potentially very serious risks, a report said (Representational)

Concerns are rising about the risks of excessive Vitamin D intake, following the death of an 89-year-old man in the UK.

David Mitchener died of hypercalcemia, a condition caused by high levels of Vitamin D. Tests revealed that Mr Mitchener's Vitamin D levels were at the maximum recordable point. His death was attributed to factors including Vitamin D toxicity, congestive heart failure, ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney failure, and hypercalcemia.

Now, Jonathan Stevens, an assistant coroner in Surrey, has released a report urging regulatory agencies to warn consumers about these dangers, according to Fox News. "Vitamin supplements can have potentially very serious risks and side effects when taken in excess," the report said. "Current food labelling requirements do not require these risks and side effects to be written on the packaging.”

What Is Vitamin D Toxicity?

Vitamin D toxicity, also known as hypervitaminosis D, is a rare yet potentially serious condition resulting from excessive Vitamin D levels in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. This typically occurs when people consume high doses of supplements rather than through their diet or sun exposure.

Vitamin D is important for the regulation of calcium and phosphorus levels in the body, supporting bone health, immune function, and other physiological processes. However, when too much of it is present, it can lead to adverse effects.

Causes of Vitamin D toxicity:

Taking high doses of vitamin D supplements for an extended period, especially without medical supervision, can lead to toxicity.

Some foods are fortified with vitamin D, and excessive intake of such fortified products can contribute to toxicity.

While the body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, prolonged and excessive sun exposure may also result in elevated vitamin D levels.

Symptoms of Vitamin D toxicity:

High levels of calcium in the blood, causing nausea, vomiting, weakness, and confusion.

Excessive vitamin D can cause increased urination, leading to dehydration.

Vitamin D toxicity may affect the kidneys, leading to kidney stones or other renal issues.

Symptoms also include - loss of appetite, weight loss, and abdominal pain.

Treatment typically involves stopping the intake and addressing related symptoms or complications.