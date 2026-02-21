88 Nations Adopt New Delhi Declaration, Back India's "AI For All" Vision

India's vision for a democratised and inclusive artificial intelligence framework has received sweeping global endorsement, with the AI Impact Summit 2026 concluding in the capital with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.

The outcome closely mirrors what NDTV had reported ahead of the summit, that India would push an "AI for All" approach centred on accessibility, affordability, and global cooperation. The final declaration reflects that vision, now backed by 88 countries and international organisations.

The declaration is guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya," stressing that AI must serve humanity at large. It lays out a comprehensive framework built on seven key pillars, including democratising AI resources, advancing economic growth and social good, ensuring secure and trusted AI, expanding AI in science, enabling social empowerment, developing human capital, and building resilient and energy-efficient systems.

The agreement signals a broad global consensus on shaping AI as a tool for economic growth and social welfare while ensuring that its benefits are equitably distributed. It also underlines a balanced approach that promotes international collaboration but respects national sovereignty.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the development as a proud moment, saying the world has aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of human-centric AI. He said democratising access to AI resources and ensuring safety and trust were central to the discussions.

Officials said the scale of participation, including major global powers, reflects the growing acceptance of a development-oriented AI framework, with India positioning itself as a bridge between developed and developing nations.

Alongside the declaration, several global initiatives were announced to translate the vision into action. These include a charter for affordable access to foundational AI technologies, a global platform to scale AI use cases, and a trusted repository of tools and best practices.

Collaborative mechanisms for AI-driven scientific research, workforce development, and infrastructure resilience also form part of the roadmap, aimed at preparing countries for the rapid expansion of AI.

Officials emphasised that the frameworks are voluntary and nonbinding, intended to foster cooperation rather than impose regulation. The approach is expected to encourage wider participation, particularly from developing economies.

The declaration also highlights the importance of open and accessible AI ecosystems, energy-efficient infrastructure, and the growing use of AI in governance and public service delivery.

With wide global backing and a clear direction outlined, the New Delhi Declaration is expected to shape future international engagement on AI, reinforcing India's role at the centre of the global conversation on inclusive and trusted artificial intelligence.