"We Democratised AI": Top Official To NDTV On India Impact Summit

A major focus of the India AI Impact Summit was to democratise artificial intelligence (AI), and the country has achieved that goal, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), told NDTV.

The signing of the declaration of the AI Impact Summit is a testimony to the huge success of the event held in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, he said.

"A major focus of the negotiations was to democratise AI, and we have achieved it," Krishnan told NDTV.

"At least 86 countries and two international organisations signed the document. The countries include the US, China, the UK, France, Japan, and Italy," he said.

NDTV had earlier reported that India was expected to sharpen its global AI pitch after the summit, with sources close to the development indicating that the outcomes would centre on a "democratised AI" doctrine built around access, affordability, and inclusion.

The key points of understanding that resulted from the India AI Impact Summit can be summarised as: secure and robust use of AI resources, and using AI to work with social and economic good.

"It's a significant achievement," Krishnan said. "The biggest achievement was to democratise AI. We put people in the centre of the AI Summit."

He said India expects all those who signed the declaration to responsibly follow the guidelines they have agreed upon on the use and development of AI.

Ashwini Vaishnaw On Youth Congress Protest

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said while he is happy that 88 countries and international organisations signed the declaration from the event, the "shirtless" protest by members of the Youth Congress was not good as they had tarnished the image of the nation on the global stage.

"People have unanimously condemned the kind of protest that IYC did," Vaishnaw said, referring to the Indian Youth Congress.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's human centric AI has been accepted by the world as it focuses not only on economic but social harmony as well.

"Safety and trust were at the centrestage," he added.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflected on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for humanity.

This summit was part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.