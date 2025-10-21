85-Inch TVs Sold Out, Phones And ACs Top Record-Breaking Festive Sales

India's festive season has powered a record-breaking surge in electronics and electrical goods sales, with 85-inch televisions sold out.

Data from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) showed that sales crossed Rs 10,000 crore nationwide, with mobile phones, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners leading the sales charts. Further, young consumers upgraded smartphones in large numbers.

Government data shows electronics production is set to soar from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25, while mobile phone manufacturing alone has skyrocketed from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore, making India the world's second-largest mobile phone producer.

Exports are also booming - projected to jump 127-fold to Rs 2 lakh crore by 2024-25, with smartphone exports alone reaching Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of 2025-26, a 55 per cent year-on-year rise.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said sales this Navratri jumped 20-25 per cent over last year, reflecting rising consumer confidence.

The festive boom has added momentum to India's electronics manufacturing sector, which now provides jobs to over 2.5 million people and is expanding at a double-digit growth rate, CAIT said. Initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' led to India emerging as a global manufacturing hub, with a major international company now producing 20 per cent of its total output in India.

Smartphone exports to the US have also risen sharply, further strengthening India's global electronics footprint.