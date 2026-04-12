82-Year-Old Woman Cheated Of Rs 73 Lakh After Name Linked To Pak Terrorist

An 82-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 73.3 lakh in a "digital arrest" scam after fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials threatened to implicate her in a fake terror case, police said on Sunday.

The scammers allegedly intimidated the complainant, a resident of Kalyan, by claiming that her mobile phone number was linked to a Pakistani soldier involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said.

He said that the accused coerced the woman into making massive bank transfers over four days to clear her name in the case.

The unidentified accused contacted the octogenarian from multiple mobile phone numbers between April 6 and 10, and she lodged a complaint with the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station on Friday after realising she had been duped, he said.

"Under the pretext of 'verifying' her bank transactions to clear her name from the alleged terror case, the accused coerced the complainant into carrying out multiple online money transfers," he said.

The complainant followed instructions sent to her on WhatsApp, transferring a total of Rs 73.3 lakh into various bank accounts provided by the scammers, the official said.

While the police have identified five local mobile phone numbers used in the crime, a probe is underway to ascertain the identities and addresses of the accused, he said.

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