81 Arrested For Allegedly Betting On Dog Fights At Farm House In Rajasthan

A case has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act and Gambling Act. (Representational)

Eighty-one people were arrested in a raid for allegedly being involved in betting on dog fights in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, an official said Saturday.

Police have recovered 19 foreign breed dogs and seized 15 vehicles during a raid at a farm house.

A raid was conducted at a farm house on late night on Friday and 81 people were arrested while 15 vehicles seized, Hanumangarh SP Arshad Ali said.

As soon as the police raided, many people jumped over the wall and fled. Licensed weapons have also been recovered from some people, he said.

The SP said that most of those caught for alleged betting are residents of Punjab and Haryana who had brought the dogs in private vehicles. Some dogs were found injured due to the fight and they are being treated. These dogs have been kept under police surveillance in the farm house, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act and Gambling Act.

The SP said that the accused have created a group on social media that has about 250 members.

