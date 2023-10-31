Dog In Noida Apartment Lift Leads To Massive Fight Between Man, Woman

The apartment's security officers had to intervene to separate the two men.

A dispute over taking a dog in an elevator led to a clash between residents in a Noida apartment on Monday. It rained blows and slaps after a retired civil servant did not allow a woman take her dog in the lift at Park Laureate Society in Sector 108.

Both the retired officer and the dog owner pulled out their phones and started filming the incident. The woman soon snatched his phone, leading to a physical altercation between the two, showed CCTV visuals.

The man apparently slapped the woman during the clash, following which her husband entered the scene and she narrated the incident to him. Soon, another episode of slaps and blows began while the woman stopped other residents from entering the lift to save the man.

The apartment's security officers had to intervene to separate the two men.

Cops reached the apartment after the video of the clash went viral on social media and checked the CCTV footage. Both parties have given a written agreement to the police and requested not to take any action against them.

However, police said they continue their investigation in this matter.

Whether dogs can be taken in lifts has been a matter of dispute between pet owners and apartment residents across the country. Many instances of clashes over such issues have been reported too in recent times.

Several apartments in Noida have barred taking dogs in elevators, but the pet owners argue such directions are not legally enforceable. The apartment bodies cite multiple instances of dog attacks in lifts behind this move.

Last year, a pet owner was fined Rs 10,000 by the Greater Noida administration after his dog bit a six-year-old in an apartment lift.