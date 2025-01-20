Viral Video: Clash Over Land Dispute In Noida, Man Lifts Huge Rock To Attack

A video showing a clash between two groups in Noida has gone viral, in which a man is seen trying to attack another person with a huge rock. The two groups threw bricks and stones at each other as they clashed allegedly over a land dispute in Sector-126 police station area.
Two men are seen in the video thrashing another while a fourth person lifts a huge rock to attack them. A voice is heard - apparently of the person who recorded the fight - telling him not to hit them with a rock.
Expletives are heard in the background.
Noida Police is probing the matter.
Another clash was reported from Greater Noida during the day, in which two groups took to stone-pelting. Both sides used rods and sticks in the clash.
Houses were vandalised during the clash and several people suffered injuries. At least two are critical.
A video has also gone viral showing dozens of men running with sticks in their hands.
