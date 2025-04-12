On Camera, Noida Woman Grabs Another's Hair, Pins Her Down, Calls For Cops

A residential complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida erupted into chaos when a personal dispute between two women residents spiralled into a physical altercation at the society's main gate.

The two women are not strangers but acquaintances living within the same residential complex. What began as a verbal spat over a WhatsApp call escalated into a street-side fight that was recorded on camera and is now viral on social media.

The two women had a heated exchange over a WhatsApp call a day prior to the incident. This call allegedly included abusive language, sparking anger that failed to subside by the following day.

Both women crossed paths near the society's main entrance the next evening. In the viral video, one of the women can be seen aggressively grabbing the other by the hair.

"Call the police! Call the police!" the woman screams while grabbing the hair of the other individual. "How dare she?" the woman screams repeatedly.

Surrounding them, several bystanders can be seen making desperate attempts to break up the fight.

Police Step In

In response to the viral footage, Noida Police jumped into action. Both women have been identified, and an investigation is underway.