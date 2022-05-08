800 Kg Ganja Seized In Hyderabad, 2 Drug Interstate Peddlers Arrested

The drugs and vehicle apprehended were valued at about 2 crore rupees.

Two interstate drug peddlers were apprehended on Sunday and 800 kg of ganja was seized from them, Cyberabad Metropolitan Police said.

Acting upon specific information, police teams intercepted a lorry at Shamshabad, Telangana and seized the narcotic substance and the vehicle valued at about 2 crore rupees, they said.

SOT SHAMSHABAD and SHAMSHABAD POLICE arrested 2 interstate drug peddlers moving 800 kg of ganja from Rajamundry to Bulandshahar, UP, via Hyd, & seized a vehicle & 2 mobiles.#CyberabadPolice#SayNoToDrugspic.twitter.com/rkjh7wsXhW — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 8, 2022

The five accused belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were running the illicit transportation of ganja from Odisha to Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad to earn easy money, police said.

They added that the lorry driver and cleaner were arrested on Sunday, while three others including the receiver and the supplier are on the run.

The ganja was procured from the local cultivators of Vishakhapatnam and Odisha. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said that they purchased ganja at 3,000 rupees per kg and sold it to customers at 20,000 rupees per kg.

