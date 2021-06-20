800 kg Cow Dung Allegedly Stolen From Chhattisgarh Village, Police File Case

Chhattisgarh has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg to produce vermi-compost (Representational)

The police in Chhattisgarh's Korba district have filed an FIR in an unusual incident of cow dung theft from a village, officials said today.

Cow dung weighing 800 kg and worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from the village on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9, an officer said.

"A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthansamiti," police officer Harish Tandekar said.

The Chhattisgarh government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under its ambitious "Godhan Nyay Yojna" scheme to produce vermi-compost at gauthans - a dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed during the day.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons for the theft and further investigation is underway, Mr Tandekar added.