80-Year-Old Man Dies After Stray Bull Attack In UP's Kaushambi: Cops

The victim was identified as Chandrashekhar Pandey (80), a resident of Jubra village, officials said.

Police have sent the body of the man for a post-mortem examination. (Representational)
Kaushambi:

An 80-year-old farmer died after he was attacked by a stray bull on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Chandrashekhar Pandey (80), a resident of Jubra village, they said.

Circle Officer of Manjhanpur Shivank Singh said that the incident occurred when Pandey was sitting outside his house, and a stray bull attacked him.

The CO said that the elderly man suffered serious injuries and was rescued by nearby villagers. His family took him to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment.

He said that the police sent the body of the man for a post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

