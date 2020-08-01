8 Killed After Massive Crane Collapses At Visakhapatnam Shipyard

8 Killed After Massive Crane Collapses At Visakhapatnam Shipyard

A massive crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited premises in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam:

Eight people have been reportedly killed and one person injured after a huge crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in  Andhra Pradesh today.

An eight-second video showed the yellow crane crashing down at the shipyard.

An ambulance and police vehicles were seen rushing into the shipyard premises.

More details are awaited.

Comments

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india