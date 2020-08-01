8 Killed After Massive Crane Collapses At Visakhapatnam Shipyard

A massive crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited premises in Visakhapatnam.

Eight people have been reportedly killed and one person injured after a huge crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh today.

An eight-second video showed the yellow crane crashing down at the shipyard.

An ambulance and police vehicles were seen rushing into the shipyard premises.

A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu.

More details are awaited.