8 Pakistanis Detained Near Rajasthan Border. 4 Women, 1 Girl Among Them

With just two days ahead of India's Independence Day, eight Pakistanis have been detained near the border in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan. Four women, one young girl and an elderly man are part of the group that has been detained by the Border Security Force and the Rajasthan Police.
While five people were detained near Anupgarh area on Sunday night, three were caught on Monday morning, reports news agency ANI.
The Border Security Force and Rajasthan police are investigating why they were in Anupgarh, which is 600 km from Haridwar, where they claimed they wanted to visit.
The Anupgarh town in Sriganganagar district shares its border with Pakistan.
(With Inputs From ANI)