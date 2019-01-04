8 New Projects In Manipur As Part Of PM Modi's Poll Campaign In Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on Friday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate eight projects and lay the foundation stone for four other schemes during his visit to Manipur on Friday, officials in Imphal said on Thursday.

The projects which PM Modi will inaugurate include the integrated check post in Tengnoupal district, Dolaithabi Barrage project of Imphal East district, FCI food storage godown in Imphal East district and the Buffer water reservoirs in Ukhrul district, officials said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate improved and upgraded water supply for Churachandpur zone, eco-tourism complex at Thangapat in Kangpokpi district, integrated tourist destination in Noney district and the water supply scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages, they added.

He will lay foundation stone for four projects - Infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal West district, flood lighting of hockey stadium and the main stadium at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal East district and AstroTurf laying in Langjing Achouba of Imphal West district, the officials said.

Security measures have been tightened in the entire state in view of the prime minister's visit, they added.