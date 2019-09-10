8 Lashkar Terrorists Arrested For Threat Posters In Jammu And Kashmir

Sopore Police found the computers and other accessories used for publishing of the posters.

Eight Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were involved in threatening and intimidation of locals, were arrested in south Kashmir's Sopore on Monday. The arrest comes two days after four people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured after terrorists attacked house of a fruit trader in Sopore.

Saturday's attack is seen as an attempt by terrorists to instill fear among the people and disrupt peace in the Kashmir Valley.

The eight arrested are accused of preparing the threat posters and circulating them in the locality. The terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir.

The police also found the computers and other accessories used for drafting and publishing of the posters.

Terror module of #Laskar-e- Toiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in #Sopore. Investigation under progress.@JmuKmrPolice@SoporePolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 9, 2019

The posters were circulated on the instructions of three other Lashkar terrorists, ANI quoted sources as saying.

Thousands of security forces were sent across Jammu and Kashmir, with extra forces posted in the Valley since over a month to prevent any protests or clashes over the centre's decision to end special status to the state and split it into two union territories.

Phone and internet lines were blocked and top political leaders, including former Chief Ministers, are under arrest.

(With inputs from ANI)

