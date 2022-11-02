8 Explosives Planted By Maoists Seized In Jharkhand: Police

The bomb disposal squad defused the IEDs, the police said. (Representational)

Security forces seized eight Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by CPI(Maoists) from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said today.

Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar on Tuesday directed security forces to launch a search operation in the forest foothill in Rengdra after receiving information that Maoists have planted IEDs in the area to target security personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operation.

In course of search operation, the security personnel recovered the eight IEDs planted in the Rengdra forest foothill, about 140 km from Ranchi.

The bomb disposal squad defused the IEDs, each weighing 1.5 kg to 2 kg, the police officer added.

