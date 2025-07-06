78 Dead Since Onset Of Monsoon In Himachal Pradesh

At least 78 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 50 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 28 fatalities were reported in road accidents.

"The cumulative toll due to various monsoon-related disasters in Himachal Pradesh has reached 78 as of July 6," the State Disaster Management Authority stated.

The rain-induced tragedies include 14 deaths from flash floods, eight due to drowning, eight from electrocution and accidental falls, and smaller numbers in landslides, lightning strikes, and snake bites.

Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11. Other severely affected districts include Kullu (3 deaths), Chamba (3), and Shimla (3).

The road accidents, which claimed 28 lives, were recorded across various districts, with Chamba reporting the highest at six, followed by Bilaspur, Kullu, and Kangra.

Beyond human casualties, the state has also suffered widespread infrastructural and economic damage. As per SDMA data, 269 roads have been blocked, 285 power transformers have been affected, and 278 water supply schemes have been affected. The total loss to public and private property has been estimated at over Rs 57 crore.

Monsoon-triggered incidents have also led to crop losses, damage to homes and cowsheds, and disruption in health and education infrastructure.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across critical regions. Search and rescue operations are still underway, especially in parts of Mandi and Kullu where missing persons have been reported.

The SDMA continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay alert as rainfall activity remains active across the state.

