Madhya Pradesh Minister Collapses On Stage During Independence Day Parade

Both the Madhya Pradesh Health Minister and the Assembly Speaker collapsed on stage at two separate events celebrating India's 77th Independence Day.

Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary was on a stage in Raisen to receive the salute during a march past when he collapsed. Officials present at the event immediately rushed to his rescue and shifted him to the district hospital in Raisen. Dr Choudhary was examined by doctors who said he is currently under observation.

Over in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam hoisted the flag but his health suddenly deteriorated as he began addressing the public. The doctors were immediately called in and he is said to be undergoing treatment.

Yesterday, on the eve of Independence Day, three different tricolor rallies were organised in Raisen under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. The rallies were attended by school children, police and administration officials, and other members of the public.

A huge Tiranga Yatra was also taken out under the leadership of Dr Choudhary, who appeared healthy.

Dr Choudhary extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and the country and urged everyone to hoist the tricolor at their respective homes and celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm.