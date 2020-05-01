77 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Highest In A Day; 1,152 Total Deaths

India on Friday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus deaths. With 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data said, the total reached 1,152.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country today breached the 35,000-mark. The total now stands at 35,365. The centre's data said 9,065 people have been cured of the virus so far, which is 25.37 per cent of the total cases.

The centre on Thursday said the doubling rate of the coronavirus cases improved to 11 days.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 1,993 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country.

"8,888 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.37 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far," he said.